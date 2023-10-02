Former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for possession of child pornography

Cream of the Crop
By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - A former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Friday in Rockingham County for the possession of child pornography. According to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, 40-year-old Shadarryl Veney turned himself in after an investigation that lasted over a month.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies obtained a warrant to search Veney’s home in Grottoes back on August 8 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the search warrant obtained by WHSV in court, the tip was related to an explicit photo of an underage girl uploaded by Veney’s phone number to the cloud. The search warrant indicated that 25 items were seized from his home including a cell phone, computer, and a number of CDs.

Veney was arrested Friday on four counts of child pornography and was subsequently released on bond.

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage told WHSV Monday that Veney was immediately terminated by the Page County Sheriff’s Office on August 8 after it was notified of the search warrant. Cubbage said that any illegal behavior by employees will absolutely not be tolerated by his agency.

Cubbage said that an extensive background check was completed on Veney before he was hired and that there were no red flags or anything that would’ve indicated he would be involved in any illegal behavior.

Veney worked for the Page County Sheriff’s Office for two years, prior to that he worked at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail and served in the military.

