Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Girl found unresponsive at Marion Co. home had brain bleed, woman charged

She allegedly would not let the victim eat when her blood sugar was too high and shoved the victim’s face into a dirty cat litter box.
Betty Underwood
Betty Underwood(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVESVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County has been charged after deputies say a 14-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a home and later found to have a brain bleed from injuries.

The victim was found unresponsive at 49-year-old Betty Underwood’s Rivesville home in November 2022 due to high blood sugar and taken to the hospital where she was found to have bruises to her head, face, chin, hands, legs, and ankles, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say the victim was also found to have bleeding on the brain and was held in the pediatric intensive care unit for about a week.

Throughout the investigation, deputies say Underwood was witnessed hitting the victim with a wooden spoon on her hands and face over several months in 2022.

Court documents say deputies also learned through the investigation Underwood would not allow the victim to eat when her blood sugar was too high. Additionally, Underwood was seen shoving the victim’s face into a dirty cat litter box for “not cleaning the box the way she thought it should be cleaned.”

Underwood also allegedly made comments that “she did not care if the victim died” and told a neighbor to “inject [the victim] with a full pen of insulin, knowing that it could kill the victim.”

Underwood has been charged with two counts of child abuse. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
The Norfolk and Western 611 Steam Engine in Goshen.
‘I’ll never forget this” A day with the 611 Steam Locomotive
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 6
TThe Page County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after receiving a CyberTip.
Stanley man arrested on child porn charges, Page County Sheriff’s Office says
Harrisonburg quarterback J.J. Engle during pregame warmups against Amherst on Sept. 29, 2023
EndZone Recap: Week 6

Latest News

The Loch Ness Monster roller coaster opened at Busch Gardens in 1978.
Loch Ness Monster coaster will have new experience next year
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Staying warm, sunny for much of the week
Dustin Wright, a professional counselor and author in Staunton works to address topics on...
Staunton counselor authors kids’ books on mental health
Micheal Jones, 30.
Man gave officers false name...of someone who had several active warrants, police say