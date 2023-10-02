Cream of the Crop
Grizzly bear kills 2 people at Banff National Park, officials say

Morraine Lake in Banff National Park. Canadian park officials said two people were killed in a...
Morraine Lake in Banff National Park. Canadian park officials said two people were killed in a grizzly bear attack on Friday, Sept. 29.(Fardadmokhtari / Flickr | Fardadmokhtari / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Two people were killed after an encounter with a grizzly bear at a national park in Canada over the weekend, according to park officials.

On Friday, officials said Parks Canada Dispatch in Banff National Park received an alert from a GPS device that indicated a bear attack had taken place.

The alert location came from the Red Deer River Valley, which is inside of Banff National Park.

Officials said a Wildlife Human Attack Response Team was mobilized. Members of the team are trained to respond to wildlife attacks.

The team traveled to the location by foot, as the weather conditions at the time did not allow for a helicopter to be used.

When the team arrived at the location around 1 a.m., they said they found two people dead.

The team also encountered a grizzly bear in the area that acted aggressively and had to be euthanized by the team to ensure public safety.

“This is a tragic incident, and Parks Canada wishes to express its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” park officials said in a statement.

The area was closed off until further notice as a safety precaution.

Park officials said Banff National Park is home to grizzly and black bears.

For information about bear safety, visit the Parks Canada website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

