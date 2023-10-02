Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Hamlet returns to American Shakespeare Center with gender swap twist

In Shakespeare’s day, all female roles were played by men. In the center’s production, actress...
In Shakespeare’s day, all female roles were played by men. In the center’s production, actress Meg Rogers plays the male lead.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in five years, the American Shakespeare Center is putting on a production of Hamlet, but this time with a woman playing the titular role.

In Shakespeare’s day, all female roles were played by men. In the center’s production, actress Meg Rogers plays the male lead. She believes the four-century-old character and story are still relatable because of how human Hamlet is, even as he spirals into madness after the death of his father.

“There’s no filters, you are seeing everything happen raw,” said Rogers, “You see the bad and you see the good, and you’re not sure if it’s a it’s a hero or a villain. It’s human — it’s who that person is. I wanted to play the role just as me, I didn’t want to try to play gender.”

ATC’s artistic director, Brandon Carter plays Hamlet’s love interest, Ophelia. He thinks play director Cameron Knight’s vision for the production puts the Queen City in a renaissance of morality and identity.

“Seeing it from a different lens actually brings focus to what the themes are,” said Carter, “Then we have power, identity, privilege; all these things that Hamlet sort of hits, and grief. As sort of the arbiter of language and what we do with Shakespeare, I think it’s important that we hit it in a different way and surprise ourselves.”

Cast members like Carter feel that the community needs to experience these emotions in Hamlet, whether they’re good or bad, together.

Hamlet will run on Thursdays through Sundays until November 18. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are available on the American Shakespeare Center’s website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
The Norfolk and Western 611 Steam Engine in Goshen.
‘I’ll never forget this” A day with the 611 Steam Locomotive
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 6
TThe Page County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after receiving a CyberTip.
Stanley man arrested on child porn charges, Page County Sheriff’s Office says
Harrisonburg quarterback J.J. Engle during pregame warmups against Amherst on Sept. 29, 2023
EndZone Recap: Week 6

Latest News

L. Renée finds Appalachian stories are so important to share because they’re often erased from...
Black Appalachian storyteller makes mark for Virginia in fellowship
Karen McFarren used to be on good terms with property owners, but feels a disconnect when it...
Waynesboro tenant worried for her health after ignored maintenance requests
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Staying warm, sunny for much of the week
In this image taken from video, a section of the FDR Drive sits submerged in flood waters,...
New York City Flooding