Interstate 81 Advisory Committee meeting to take place in Lexington

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make your voice heard concerning improvements you would like to see happen on Interstate 81.

The Interstate 81 Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon in Lexington.

The agenda for the meeting includes an I-81 Corridor Improvement Program Update from VDOT.

There will also be time for public comments.

They ask that your comments are limited to three minutes or less.

The goal of the advisory committee is to make recommendations to the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

The meeting will take place in the mezzanine at the Virginia Horse Center Foundation in Lexington.

It’s scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

If you can’t make it, a video of the meeting will be posted afterwards on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website.

