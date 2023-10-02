Staying warm, sunny for much of the week

MONDAY: Another chilly morning with temperatures into the 50s and lots of sunshine. Patchy fog early. Staying sunny during the afternoon and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s to start. Mostly clear for the evening and overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: A pleasantly cool morning with temperatures in the 50s and plenty of sun early, patchy fog early. Mostly sunny throughout the day with temperatures rising toward the upper 70s to low 80s by afternoon. A pleasant and warm evening with temperatures into the 70s. Mostly clear overnight with lows into the low 50s. Low spots into the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasantly cool morning with temperatures rising through the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm with afternoon highs into the upper 70s to low 80s. A pleasant evening with temperatures eventually falling into the 60s by sunset. Mostly clear overnight and cool with lows into the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: A crisp start with temperatures into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine to start the day and only a few clouds early. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. A few more clouds during the late afternoon. A comfortable evening with temperatures into the 60s. Increasing clouds overnight and becoming mostly cloudy. Pleasant overnight with lows into the mid to upper 50s.

Our next rain potential comes between Friday and Saturday with a cold front. Right now, moisture does not look to be overly impressive but will continue to monitor. A big cool down is on the way behind the front.

FRIDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures into the 60s and mostly cloudy. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. More clouds throughout the day and watching for the potential for some showers with a cold front between Friday and Saturday. Right now, rain does not look to be widespread. Winds will likely become gusty at times. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows into the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy early with temperatures into the 50s. Still watching for a few lingering showers in the morning but drying out quickly. Decreasing clouds during the day, more afternoon sunshine. Another breezy day, gusty winds at times. Highs slowly reaching the low to mid 60s. Cooler air builds in throughout the day. Some more overnight clearing and quite chilly with lows around 40.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s for the morning. Quite the cool day with high temperatures only around 60 and a mix of sun and clouds for the day.

A cool evening with temperatures in the 50s and lows in the low to mid 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.