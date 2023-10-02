Two charged after robbery near Fishersville, Sheriff’s Office says

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after an alleged robbery in Fishersville.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place on Tuesday, October 2, when they received a call that a robbery had taken place at an ATM machine in the Fishersville area. The suspect reportedly stole $280, and the victim was able to give a description of the vehicle, suspect, the vehicle tag, and also stated the suspect was wearing a mask over his face, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After spotting the vehicle on I-64, deputies say the vehicle exited in Fishersville where it was stopped.

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Michael Anthony Grigsby of Stuarts Draft, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says he was charged with Felony Robbery, and Felony Wearing a Mask in a Public Place.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office arrested Grigsby as a suspect in a Fishersville robbery. (Augusta County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office says a second suspect who was in the vehicle was charged. 18-year-old Wesley Aaron Martin-Quick of Staunton was charged with Felony Robbery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A second suspect who was the passenger in the suspect vehicle was identified as Wesley Aaron Martin-Quick, 18, of Staunton. (Augusta County Sheriff's Office)

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

