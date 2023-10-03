Early fall snow blankets Colorado mountains

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early season snow has been seen falling across parts of the Mountain West, including Colorado, throughout the first week of October. While some higher terrain saw snow already fall during September, many are seeing snow falling during the peak fall foliage season.

It's about time it snowed up! Snow being seen for the mountains and high passes this morning.❄️😍Here are a few views from Rocky Mountain National Park @RockyNPS #COwx pic.twitter.com/9TXr7Nfv2b — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 3, 2023

While most elevated locations have only see their first or second snow of the early season, many ski resorts are becoming excited knowing that winter recreation season is right around the corner. Many locations into the mountains saw 3-5 inches of fresh snowfall since October 1, with a few mountain peaks seeing isolated totals of 6-8 inches south of Interstate 70.

Where snow has fallen throughout the mountains, it can be seen on satellite below. Expect to see more of this as the cold and snowy season approaches.

Much of the Mountain West has begun to see it's first snows of the season! Colorado has seen some already into October.



Where the clouds move, you can see the white behind them remaining stationary - that's the snow cover into the mountains! pic.twitter.com/A3ntLkDque — Meteorologist Cody Barnhart (@WHSV_CodyBWx) October 3, 2023

The National Weather Service has created an interactive map to view snowfall totals during and after an event. Take a look at totals across Colorado and the Mountain West states over the last 24, 48, and 72 hours below!

Colorado Snow Total Map Early season snowfall totals across Colorado and the Mountain West

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.