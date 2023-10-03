Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Early fall snow blankets Colorado mountains

Early season snow, cold air impacting Mountain West
Snow on Pikes Peak 9/11/23
Snow on Pikes Peak 9/11/23(City of COS)
By Cody Barnhart
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early season snow has been seen falling across parts of the Mountain West, including Colorado, throughout the first week of October. While some higher terrain saw snow already fall during September, many are seeing snow falling during the peak fall foliage season.

While most elevated locations have only see their first or second snow of the early season, many ski resorts are becoming excited knowing that winter recreation season is right around the corner. Many locations into the mountains saw 3-5 inches of fresh snowfall since October 1, with a few mountain peaks seeing isolated totals of 6-8 inches south of Interstate 70.

Where snow has fallen throughout the mountains, it can be seen on satellite below. Expect to see more of this as the cold and snowy season approaches.

The National Weather Service has created an interactive map to view snowfall totals during and after an event. Take a look at totals across Colorado and the Mountain West states over the last 24, 48, and 72 hours below!

Colorado Snow Total Map

Early season snowfall totals across Colorado and the Mountain West

Road hunters can target pheasants in areas along and on roadways.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Harrisonburg says that at 4:15 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody by the...
Suspect in custody after police operation in Harrisonburg
Police lights
Two charged after robbery near Fishersville, Sheriff’s Office says
A former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Friday in Rockingham County for the...
Former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for possession of child pornography
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say
Micheal Jones, 30.
Man gave officers false name...of someone who had several active warrants, police say

Latest News

WHSV Fast Cast 10-3-23
WHSV Fast Cast 10-2-23
Monthly stats for October 2023
October Weather Stats
September 29, 2023. The Canaan Valley, Tucker County, WV
Fall foliage starting to turn in West Virginia