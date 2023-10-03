Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Elkton added to Virginia Landmarks Register for historic sites

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton has officially been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register for historic sites.

What was once known as a railroad town now holds its own along Route 33 in Rockingham County.

“The Department of Historic Resources first looks at a community to kind of establish what their built assets are from architecture, buildings, structures, walls about anything that could be deemed as important for a historic district,” Elkton mayor, Josh Gooden said.

This designation allows property owners within the town to apply for certain tax credits.

“If they want to rehab a building or fix up or replace their windows or fix a bathroom or replace a roof it can be anything that they can think of,” Gooden said.

The next step is adding Elkton to the national historic site’s registry.

Gooden said they expect that decision in the next three months.

”This has been a project in the works for me at least five years but just Elkton as a whole probably 10 plus years because I know the Department of Historic Resources has always wanted to see Elkton as a district and we’re just excited that it’s finally happened,” Gooden said.

Elkton property owners looking to apply for those tax credits can do so on the Virginia Department of Historic Resources website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Two charged after robbery near Fishersville, Sheriff’s Office says
A former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Friday in Rockingham County for the...
Former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for possession of child pornography
Micheal Jones, 30.
Man gave officers false name...of someone who had several active warrants, police say
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say
Betty Underwood
Girl found unresponsive at Marion Co. home had brain bleed, woman charged

Latest News

Elkton added to Virginia Landmarks Register for historic sites
Women in Sports: Haley Van Voorhis
Women in Sports: Haley Van Voorhis
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Staying warm, sunny for much of the week
Little things like making sure you’re logging into the correct website go a long way toward...
Columbia Gas of Virginia prioritizing online safety