Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Man wanted for double fatal shooting indicted on additional charges

Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer
Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer(Roanoke Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for a shooting that killed two people has been indicted on additional charges, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

25-year-old Edward Denoyer, of Roanoke, has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Malicious Wounding, and three counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Denoyer is wanted in connection to a shooting on September 17th in Roanoke that left two people dead and another injured.

Anyone with information on Denoyer’s location is asked to call 9-1-1 and share what they know.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Harrisonburg is asking people to avoid the 600 block of North Liberty Street...
Police activity in Harrisonburg prompts shelter-in-place order
Police lights
Two charged after robbery near Fishersville, Sheriff’s Office says
A former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Friday in Rockingham County for the...
Former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for possession of child pornography
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say
Micheal Jones, 30.
Man gave officers false name...of someone who had several active warrants, police say

Latest News

Nathaneal Keith and Cydney Williams
Two additional suspects arrested for July homicide
the camera system Valley Urgent Care will use to perform forensic exams on sexual assault...
Valley Urgent Care receives federal grant to purchase new sexual assault exam equipment
Air3 flies high with the birds in downtown Staunton
Air3 flies high with the birds in downtown Staunton
Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County
Franklin County mom, three children removed from Missing Persons database