Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Myrtle Beach Safari owner avoids prison time in Virginia wildlife trafficking case

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Safari owner featured in the popular “Tiger King” Netflix series avoided prison time in his Virginia case.

A judge sentenced Doc Antle on Tuesday morning to a two-year suspended sentence, five years of probation and a $10,000 fine, according to the Virginia court system. He is also banned for five years from working with, owning, buying, selling or trading exotic animals.

Back in June, a jury found Antle guilty of two counts of wildlife trafficking and two counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic.

Investigators said Doc Antle illegally purchased lion cubs in Frederick County, Va., for display at Myrtle Beach Safari.

“Antle escaped a prison sentence this time, but he’s still facing multiple federal charges for alleged money laundering and alleged wildlife trafficking of animals, including endangered cheetahs and a chimpanzee. Based on his convictions in Virginia and his years of mistreating animals, including tearing baby big cats, chimpanzees, and other animals away from their mothers to be used in public encounters, PETA is calling on federal authorities to terminate the licenses that keep his sleazy roadside zoo operating,” said Debbie Metzler, the PETA Foundation director of captive animal welfare.

Antle still faces several federal charges in connection with his dealings at Myrtle Beach Safari. Authorities arrested Antle in Horry County in June 2022 on money laundering charges.

RELATED COVERAGE:

He and his business associate, Andrew Sawyer, are accused of laundering over $500,000 in cash that they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border.

He was then charged in a federal wildlife trafficking case, where he’s accused of illegally trafficking animals such as lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee.

At this time, no trial date is set on the federal charges against him out of South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Harrisonburg says that at 4:15 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody by the...
Suspect in custody after police operation in Harrisonburg
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Police lights
Two charged after robbery near Fishersville, Sheriff’s Office says
Police say two children died and a third was hospitalized after they all fell into a pool at a...
2 kids drown after falling into pool at home day care, police say
A former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Friday in Rockingham County for the...
Former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for possession of child pornography

Latest News

According to the Harrisonburg City Public Schools website, Code Orange means everyone is behind...
Thomas Harrison Middle School in Code Orange, HCPS says
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunny and warm through midweek
Page County head baseball coach Wayne Comer on May 29, 2023 after the Region 2B quarterfinal...
Former Major Leaguer, Shenandoah native Wayne Comer dies
Breanna E. Brown, 27 years old of Charleston is facing two felony counts of kidnapping.
Mother facing kidnapping charges
Monthly stats for October 2023
October Weather Stats