Police activity in Harrisonburg prompts shelter-in-place order

Air3 Downtown Harrisonburg
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg is asking people to avoid the 600 block of North Liberty Street because of police activity.

According to a Facebook post, Harrisonburg says because of law enforcement activity, people are asked to avoid that area. The City is also asking people who live in that area to seek shelter in a safe place indoors until further notice.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center said in a Facebook post that there is a police operation in progress on North Liberty Street between 3rd Street and Washington Street.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more details.

