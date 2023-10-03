Cream of the Crop
Starlink available in W.Va.

Delegate discusses broad, state impact of Starlink expansion in West Virginia.
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For years, sufficient broadband Internet has been a dream, not a reality for countless West Virginians.

Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, chairs the state House Technology & Infrastructure Committee.

“There are far too many West Virginians that just don’t have access to broadband Internet at home,” he said. “Whether that’s for entertainment or education or telehealth, we know it’s a huge public priority to make sure people have that availability, no matter where they live -- on every hill and in every holler here in West Virginia.”

With every Space-X rocket launch that is beginning to change.

Just last Friday, Space-X sent 22 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit. It’s network now totaling thousands of satellites capable of providing Internet to the hardest to reach areas.

Linville told WSAZ the company recently made Starlink available with no waiting list in West Virginia. An area surrounding the Green Bank Observatory, where cell service is prohibited so not to interfere with research, is the state’s only spot without access.

“To the person living in rural West Virginia, how does this change things?” asked WSAZ NewsChannel 3′s Curtis Johnson.

“This gives the option -- the first option -- to immediately connect with the entire rest of the planet,” Linville replied.

Starlink officials met with state lawmakers and other leaders just last month, even testing Starlink’s service on the roof of the State Capitol.

Linville estimates the cost for service may vary based upon demand. He tells WSAZ the added competition could benefit all West Virginians.

“We’ve now got, in my opinion, a ceiling really on the price for Internet because there’s an option there that will do this, and again, we’ve got at least a floor on basic levels of customer service,” he said. “That’s the beauty of the free market, and for once we’ve got a new, free-market entrant into the Internet space.”

Those interested can visit Starlink’s website here.

