Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Two additional suspects arrested for July homicide

Nathaneal Keith and Cydney Williams
Nathaneal Keith and Cydney Williams(Roanoke Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke Police have arrested two additional suspects for a July homicide in NW Roanoke.

Cydney B. Williams, 19, of Roanoke, and Nathaneal I. Keith, 18, of Roanoke, were indicted by a Roanoke Grand Jury Tuesday.

Both been charged with first degree murder each in connection to their involvement in the homicide, according to police.

Williams and Keith were taken into custody on October 3, 2023 without incident by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The investigation remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: A man has been arrested for a fatal shooting late Monday in northwest Roanoke.

Ja’Zion Z. Robertson, 18 of Roanoke, was charged with Second-Degree Murder and taken into custody.

About 11:20 p.m. July 10, 2023, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Sigmon Road NW. (Police originally reported a crime scene on Showalter Road.) Officers found a man lying outside a home with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police, and he was taken to a hospital.

Officers then found one more man with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead on scene. No name has been released.

Police gathered on Showalter Road near the scene of a shooting on Sigmon Road in Roanoke... 7/20/23(Roanoke Police Department)

Robertson was found by police at the scene of the shooting. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other and that there is no additional threat to the community. There may be charges against other people in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Harrisonburg is asking people to avoid the 600 block of North Liberty Street...
Police activity in Harrisonburg prompts shelter-in-place order
Police lights
Two charged after robbery near Fishersville, Sheriff’s Office says
A former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Friday in Rockingham County for the...
Former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for possession of child pornography
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say
Micheal Jones, 30.
Man gave officers false name...of someone who had several active warrants, police say

Latest News

the camera system Valley Urgent Care will use to perform forensic exams on sexual assault...
Valley Urgent Care receives federal grant to purchase new sexual assault exam equipment
Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer
Man wanted for double fatal shooting indicted on additional charges
Air3 flies high with the birds in downtown Staunton
Air3 flies high with the birds in downtown Staunton
Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County
Franklin County mom, three children removed from Missing Persons database