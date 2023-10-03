Cream of the Crop
UVA student bringing nature to Harrisonburg elementary school

A pilot program created by a University of Virginia student is bringing nature into Keister Elementary School.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - A pilot program created by a University of Virginia student is bringing nature into Keister Elementary School.

James Barnes says this strategy is a low-cost, easy, pop-up outdoor classroom. He says the parking lot at the Harrisonburg school was turned into a nature preserve.

The students are trained to do nature photography, taking pictures of flowers, insects, or plants.

Barnes says he is going to the installations to UVA Grounds in the spring.

