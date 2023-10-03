Cream of the Crop
VHSL releases first power ratings ahead of Week 7

Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner on the sideline against Waynesboro on Sept. 15, 2023
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The Virginia High School League released its first power ratings of the season. The power ratings determine who qualifies for the playoffs and how the teams are seeded in each region.

If the playoffs started this week, Turner Ashby would be the No. 2 seed while Spotswood would be the No. 4 seed in Region 3C.

Central and Riverheads hold two of the top three spots in Region 2B. Strasburg, Stuarts Draft, and Fort Defiance also hold playoff spots.

Click here to view the power ratings.

