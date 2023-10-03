Waynesboro celebrates Walk to School Week

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The goal of Walk to School Week is to promote physical activity, safe routes to get to school, and building connections in the community.

Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent for Waynesboro City Public Schools, said Waynesboro has participated in Walk to School Week for 19 years.

“Walk to school week is an opportunity for our students to celebrate our great community that we have. but also increases their heart rate because they are able to infrastructure that the city of Waynesboro has provided for us around our schools,” said Barber.

He said they have staff and volunteers stationed at drop-off zones. Parents and buses drop students off and then they walk to school as a group.

“We just had about 400 students head to Berkeley Glenn along with teachers and volunteers,” said Barber.

Barber said being active in the morning and before school can help students academically.

“We know kids who have a healthy breakfast before they get to school, but also have exercised a little bit before getting to school. They are more tuned into those math and reading lesson’s that are so important,” said Barber.

Leslie Tate, Director of Community Development, said it is important to have safe pedestrian infrastructure for people to get around the city.

“We have people who like to get out and achieve their mobility without a car and then there are those who it is a necessity. Sometimes depending on parents’ situation we have children walking to school and it is important for them to have that infrastructure,” said Tate.

Tate said over the years there have been improvements to pedestrian infrastructure.

“Significant improvements in the requirements of the zoning ordinance, so when new business and residential developments are coming, that infrastructure is being requirements,” said Tate.

Tate said they use data on crashes involving pedestrians to decide where they need to make improvements when they apply for grants.

