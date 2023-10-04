Cream of the Crop
21-year-old dies after shooting in Hopewell

The shooting comes hours after Hopewell Police hosted a National Night Out event.
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man is dead after a shooting in Hopewell.

Police were called to High Avenue for reports of a man who had been shot around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found Maciano Thorne, 21, shot multiple times. He was taken to Tri-Cities Hospital, where he later died.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Winston Churchill Drive and Liberty Avenue.

The shooting comes just hours after Hopewell Police hosted a National Night Out, where officers reported they’ve seen a drop in violent crime.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

