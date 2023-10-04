Breast Cancer Awareness: Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Dr. Shannon Tierney is the medical director of the breast program at Augusta Health and a breast surgeon. Tierney said family history is not the only factor to consider with breast cancer.

“Many people think of the risk factor for breast cancer primarily being family history and certainly while that plays a role, only about 10% of breast cancers are genetic, so there are a lot of other factors that play a role in a women’s individual risk for breast cancer,” Tierney said.

Tierney said the other risk factors include breast density, hormonal history, and any prior history of any high-risk lesions like atypical cells in the breast.

The first step is getting a screening, and yearly mammograms are recommended starting at age 40.

Dr. Brandi Nicholson, medical director of the Augusta Health breast program and a fellowship-trained breast radiologist said this allows doctors to find the cancer as soon as possible.

“The interval of screening is really based on the disease that we’re looking for and yearly allows us to find the most cancers as early as possible and make the greatest impact on decreasing death from breast cancer, which is really our goal,” Nicholson said.

Screenings also allow doctors to find the cancer smaller, which can lead to less-aggressive treatment. Nicholson added the best time to start is now.

“It’s not uncommon we come across a patient who feels guilty that they haven’t been here or they’ll be doing their first mammogram and they’re 51 or something, and they will mention ‘Gosh, I’m worried. What’s going on?’ And I’m like ‘Well you’re here now. We just got to start now,’” Nicholson said.

Dr. Nicholson added women around 25-30 years old should start speaking with their doctor about their own risk factors to see if a mammogram is needed before the age of 40.

“The nice thing that we are seeing is a decrease in death of breast cancer, which is because of the combination of screening and women starting at 40 will make a big impact in that 40-50 age range by screening but also treatment. And we can’t get women to treatment unless we can find their cancers,” Nicholson said.

After a screening and a diagnosis, there are several steps that may be taken such as surgery and radiation, and the goal for the Augusta Health team is to make sure that process is as easy as possible.

“Part of it is just that all women tend to be very busy in their lives. They’re taking care of families, they’re taking care of jobs, and the new responsibilities and time commitments and financial commitments with a breast cancer diagnosis are enormous. So, anything that we can do to facilitate that and support women so they can focus on their lives while we’re helping to take care of the threat to their lives,” Tierney said.

Dr. Robert Kyler is the medical director of radiation oncology at Augusta Health. He said making a plan of action for treatment is a team effort, and doctors and staff guide patients through their journey every step of the way through education and support.

“When you understand what the true prognosis is and how you’re going to do, I think that allows for hope. And I think hope is really important. Early in my career, I thought ‘Well it’s great if a patient has a positive attitude, but biology and treatment trumps everything else.’ But, I honestly do believe after 30+ years in practice that a patient’s mental approach to treatment and the way they think about it and the way they approach it really does make a difference,” Dr. Kyler said.

