Course to help develop entrepreneurs returns to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -A ten-week course to help develop entrepreneurs around the Valley started October 2.

The Launch Harrisonburg Program covers a range of different topics including knowing your consumers, the difference between LLC and sole proprietorships, and marketing.

The classes are led by two local successful entrepreneurs, Amanda Presgraves and Chris Ashley. They help beginner entrepreneurs with planning, launching, and growing their businesses.

Harrisonburg’s Assistant Director of Economic Development, Peirce Macgill, said there has been a notable increase in people starting businesses in the friendly city and this course will help them reach their goals.

“It’s for folks who have—maybe they have a regular job, but they’ve always had an idea or a dream and they want to be their own boss. They want to control what goes on in their lives, they want to control the hours they’re working.” Macgill said.

Macgill said although this class is full, the next course will begin in spring.

“We take about eight to twelve applicants. So, we try to accommodate as many as we can. There’s a lot of peer-to-peer learning, so we don’t want it to be too big.” Macgill said.

The program application will be posted on www.harrisonburgdevelopment.com

