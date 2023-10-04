Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Dust devils not uncommon especially when it’s dry

How they form and when you can typically see them
By Cody Barnhart
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dust devils can look like a tornado and have similar characteristics but are also quite different. Check out this video of a dust devil in McGaheysville that was taken in September 2023.

Dust devil in McGaheysville, VA

Dust devils do happen in our area on occasion when conditions are right. Videos are often circulated on social media of this weather phenomenon over baseball or softball fields, or even open corn fields. However, as enjoyable as they may be, the strongest dust devils can result in strong winds that may topple objects and blow dust and debris around its path. Damage is rare but it can happen at times.

Loose or light weight items that come into contact with dust devils can include tents, empty containers and bins, and canopies and lawn furniture. A dog was also picked up in a dust devil as seen in the video below. This was an extremely rare event and is not at all common.

Dust devil picks up dog
Small dust devil in Posey Co. (Source: Natalie Craig)

HOW DUST DEVILS FORM

On a day with a lot of sunshine and very light wind, warm air heats up and it starts to rise forming like a mini updraft. So it kind of forms an area of low pressure. The surrounding area rushes in to fill that void, to fill that low pressure and if you have just enough of a cross breeze, it can form an area of rotation and therefore we can have a dust devil. A lot of times you have to have very dry weather and no rain for an extended period of time so we don’t see these very often, but they do happen on occasion.

Dust devil formation and ingredients.
Dust devil formation and ingredients.(whsv)

Earlier in 2023, a dust devil developed in Shenandoah County and moved over Lake Laura, creating a lake spout. On Easter Sunday, another dust devil was reported around the Stuarts Draft region. Back in 2017, dust devil was observed in Page County.

Most of the time, dust devils are very weak and don’t last for long periods of time. Sometimes, they can last a few seconds to even a few minutes and are usually tall and skinny. They’re not typically very wide, but they can be hundreds or even thousands of feet tall in some cases, although rare once again. Although they are common to form during droughts, they can develop during any dry spell throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Harrisonburg says that at 4:15 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody by the...
Suspect in custody after police operation in Harrisonburg
Police lights
Two charged after robbery near Fishersville, Sheriff’s Office says
A former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Friday in Rockingham County for the...
Former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for possession of child pornography
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say
Micheal Jones, 30.
Man gave officers false name...of someone who had several active warrants, police say

Latest News

Snow on Pikes Peak 9/11/23
Early fall snow blankets Colorado mountains
Hess Financial is already seeing inquiries from all sorts of people ranging from young families...
Refinancing budgets advised as student loan repayments resume
Emerging Screenwriter/Producer Sherrill says the entertainment industry is the breadwinner of...
Writers Strike still impacting creators
Overlook from Sunset Park in Waynesboro
Update on Sunset Park in Waynesboro