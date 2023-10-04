Fall Foliage Update: 10-4-2023

(WHSV) - While you have been seeing some trees turn early this year across the area, that’s due to the ongoing drought and stress with the trees.

Overall the first areas to turn in our region would be across the Allegheny mountains, the Canaan Valley and into Tucker County, and Spruce Knob. Other areas turning are Pocahontas and Randolph counties as well as the Snowshoe area.

The gift of #fall peak colors shines on as of October 4th, 2023 from Dolly Sods to the Blackwater Canyon and everywhere in between.

🎥: Oct. 3rd & 4th#gettuckered @dougkammerer @WHSVaubs pic.twitter.com/HgnlSHAiU9 — TuckerCounty_WV (@TuckerCounty_WV) October 4, 2023

These areas seem to turn like clockwork every year at the end of September and the first of October. This year, we are right on schedule. Color will accelerate over the next week with sunny afternoons and cool, crisp nights.

Color will be popping along the Alleghenies over the next week. You’ll also start to see more of a turn across the Virginia Highlands. Keep in mind the drought has been more severe in Virginia this year so there will be more leaf drop across the Virginia Highlands. Now is the time to start getting out and exploring however it will be very weekend for the weekend of October 7th and it will still be windy Monday and Tuesday October 9-10.

Seneca Skyway Drive

Here is the drive suggestion from the Elkins-Randolph County tourism:

We’re also teaming up with a new website, Explorefall.com so make sure to check this website especially for locations outside of our area.

This website was put together by East Coast Storm chasers, photographers and Meteorologists who love fall. Their foliage forecast is based off of weather, and not just elevation. This makes it extremely unique. This will also help with the foliage forecast this year since the drought will lead to irregular dates and weather is a factor with the change.

NEW 3-D Blue Ridge Map

Here’s a new way to look at the average peak fall color dates for the entire length of the Blue Ridge Parkway. This map is from Explorefall.com and it’s interactive. Now these dates will vary based on the weather and drought but it’s a nice timeline for the Blue Ridge.

Take a look at average peak foliage dates (this will be slightly different year to year and varies based on weather), fall wildfire season and daylight loss. There’s a lot to do in our area for fall, check out one of the local scenic chair lifts, links below at the bottom.

AVERAGE PEAK FOLIAGE- WEST VIRGINIA

Estimated Peak Dates (WHSV)

AVERAGE PEAK FOLIAGE- VIRGINIA

Estimated Peak Dates (WHSV)

FALL WILDFIRE SEASON

Fall fire season for Virginia and West Virginia (WHSV)

RESPECTING NATURE WHEN YOU’RE OUT LEAF PEEPING OR HIKING

SCENIC CHAIRLIFT

