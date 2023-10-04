Fauntleroy makes history for the Eagles

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Eagles are coming off a thrilling weekend featuring a 39-38 victory over Hampden-Sydney.

All eyes were on Bridgewater junior running back Kennedy Fauntleroy, who rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns. On Saturday, Fauntleroy recorded the second-best rushing game in the history of the program.

“It is critical to have a dynamic runner be willing to play without the ball in his hands,” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn.

Before each game, Fauntleroy makes sure to check in with his mother, a key part of his support system.

“I have to talk to my mom before the game,” said Fauntleroy. “If it’s not a call, it’s a text from her.”

Fauntleroy currently leads the ODAC with 582 yards on the ground.

“Hopefully I can stay at number one,” he added. “I have to keep taking it game by game and make sure I stay healthy.”

Lemn praised Fauntleroy for his ability to both block and run, a dynamic that is critical for the Eagles offense heading into the bulk of ODAC play.

“As we evolve our offense, it will be important that he continues to give as much as he gets.”

The Eagles return to the field on Saturday at 7 p.m. when they face Shenandoah on the road.

