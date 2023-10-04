Former Major Leaguer, Shenandoah native Wayne Comer dies

(WHSV) - Wayne Comer, who played in the 1968 World Series, and served as the head baseball coach at Spotswood and Page County High Schools has died. Comer was 79.

“Page County High School Athletics is mourning the loss of our baseball coach, Mr. Wayne Comer,” said Page County High School in a statement. “A graduate of the inaugural class of PCHS, Wayne served our community faithfully as a major league ballplayer, official, and lastly as a coach since 2009. He is an inaugural member of our Legacy Hall of Fame and his impact on our baseball program was profound.”

After the 2023 season, Comer stepped down as head coach at Page County, concluding a 16-year coaching run, nine of which were as head coach.

“The greatest game alive is baseball. Especially at the high school level,” said Comer to WHSV back in May. “Baseball is baseball.”

Comer led Page County to the Class 2 State Championship in 2018. Even though he reached the pinnacle of the sport playing in the World Series, something about coaching at his alma mater held a soft spot in his heart.

“I’ve had a good run,” said Comer holding back tears during his last season coaching. “I get emotional. I’ve been doing it for so long. I love all these guys and love the game of baseball. I’ve had it in my blood since I was a youngster.”

Page County High School says announcements regarding service information will be shared when available.

