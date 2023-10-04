Harrisonburg mattress store vandalized

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg mattress store was reportedly vandalized on Tuesday, October 3.

Sandon Knicely, owner of Sleep on It, said he received a call around 3:55 a.m. from police that flags that are normally outside of the store were in the road, and their American Flag was thrown through the front window.

“They came early in the morning to speak with me early in the morning when I got to the store,” said Knicely.

Knicely said as a business owner, this is a sad situation.

”I am trying to run a business, I have employees, I have a family, I have a daughter that I am trying to support and so to have the uneasiness that a business could be attacked like this whether it was a deliberate act or a random act of violence is really disheartening to me,” said Knicely.

Moving forward, Knicely said they are working to get the window repaired.

”We are working on getting some quotes to see how much the window is going to cost, and hopefully it can be sealed very quickly. They did come out yesterday and boarded it up, so we are sealed and secured for now but it is just going to be a process unfortunately,” Said Knicely.

The flags that sit out front are a total loss, according to Knicely.

“They unfortunately have some bodily fluids and things on them, maybe a few tire marks. They are definitely lost, which is sad because they were flags for first responders,” said Knicely.

