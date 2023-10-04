Housing market showing more inventory, but steady interest rates and rising prices

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As we enter into the last three months of the year, what had hopeful signs of declines in interest rates is no longer the case throughout this year.

“We had heard from a lot of the national economists and lenders that you know the rates were going to come down and they just haven’t and now there’s speculation too well, will they? I think it’s probably safe to assume the rates that we’re looking at are probably not going to drop drastically anytime soon,” Brent Loope, president of Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors said.

Although local realtors have seen a slight shift in the market this year compared to the last two years, much of it has stayed the same making it hard on buyers.

“Rates back in January 2022 were 3.5% and 18 months later we’re double that,” Loope said.

Loope said they’ve seen a decrease in sales of around 25-30% this year compared to 2022 and 2021.

All while prices continue to rise and interest rates stay steady.

“Depending on where it is locally, you’re still seeing appreciation in the median sales price anywhere around 8-10% so unfortunately for buyers they’re not getting a lot of relief in terms of pricing,” Loope said.

However, he said they are starting to see an increase in inventory giving buyers more to choose from. Something that hasn’t been the case in recent years.

“If you purchase now during this time and interest rates drop well the price appreciation is going to continue to grow and you’re going to have the opportunity to have some equity in your home right away and so then you would potentially be able to refinance,” Loope said.

He said interest rates have nearly doubled since Jan 2022, but buyers are becoming more patient leading to more price reductions in houses on the market.

Loope said if you’re looking to buy a house, it’s important to save as much as possible for a good down payment and have a good credit score to give you as much buying power as possible.

