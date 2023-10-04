Cream of the Crop
HPD makes arrests relating to North Liberty Street operation, alleged September armed robbery

HPD details arrests for North Liberty Street operation, alleged Sept. armed robbery.
HPD details arrests for North Liberty Street operation, alleged Sept. armed robbery.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department says an alleged armed robbery suspect was arrested after a police operation on North Liberty Street on October 4.

The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD), says the juvenile suspect was wanted for alleged armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony at the Skill Games and Vape Shop in the 700 block of East Market Street the morning of Sept. 16. The HPD says the suspect was armed with a handgun and fled the business before police arrived, but police say they were able to identify the vehicle. The HPD says a felony charge of “principle in the second degree to armed robbery” was obtained for 31-year-old Aaron Gill of Harrisonburg, for allegedly assisting in the commission of the robbery. He was arrested Sept. 19 and is being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail, according to the HPD.

The HPD says detectives identified and obtained charges against the juvenile robbery suspect and were alerted that he was in the 600 block of North Liberty Street on October 3. Detectives established a perimeter around the home, obtained a search warrant, and negotiators and SWAT operators tried to communicate with the suspect, who the HPD says was barricaded inside. The HPD says even though they made contact with the suspect, he reportedly stopped responding to commands, and after multiple attempts were made to establish contact, the HPD says SWAT operators eventually found the suspect inside the home, and arrested him just after 4 p.m., according to the HPD.

There were no injuries, according to the HPD.

The HPD says after further investigation, additional alleged accomplices in the robbery were identified, and detectives obtained a felony charge of principle in the second degree to alleged armed robbery against 51-year-old Johanna Gill, and 41-year-old Randy Gibson. Both were arrested and are being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail, the HPD says.

You can read all of the details about both incidents in a Facebook post by the Harrisonburg Police Department.

