Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

“IUDs, but for men” Charlottesville company one step closer to male contraceptive

Contraline.
Contraline.(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ‘The biggest development in male contraception since the vasectomy’ is what the Charlottesville-based Contraline says it’s working towards.

With more than thirty options the responsibility of birth control often falls on women, but Contraline is trying to change that.

“By providing a really appealing option for men, I think we’re going to reduce unintended pregnancies and actually alleviate or reduce some of the burdens that women have to go through as the main bearers of contraception right now,” Contraline CEO Kevin Eisenfrats said.

Eisenfrats started working on the idea when he was a student at the University of Virginia. He says it’s become even more important after the overturning of Roe versus Wade.

“I know that men really want a new male contraceptive. So I really embarked on this crazy journey of starting a company to develop the first one,” Eisenfrats said.

The gel is inserted in an outpatient surgery.

“The doctor basically finds the vas deferens, which are a pair of tubes that transport sperm, they apply anesthesia to it, they inject this gel inside the vas deferens, and then it actually doesn’t even need stitches or sutures, because it’s that minimally invasive,” Eisenfrats said.

This gel then blocks all of the sperm.

The whole procedure takes between ten and fifteen minutes and can be fully reversed,

“Contraline is interesting, because we have the first one that’s non-hormonal, so none of those systemic side effects,” Eisenfrats said.

Eisenfrats says historically the focus has been on women.

“The science is honestly a little bit easier to stop the one egg once a month, rather than rather than to stop the 10s of millions of sperm that are produced every heartbeat,” Eisenfrats said.

Currently, the gel is being tested in clinical trials.

“We’ve actually been already doing it in humans in Australia. And we’re excited to bring this to the United States in the next one to two years,” Eisenfrats said.

The goal is to have it widely available in the next three to four years.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Harrisonburg says that at 4:15 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody by the...
Suspect in custody after police operation in Harrisonburg
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Police lights
Two charged after robbery near Fishersville, Sheriff’s Office says
Police say two children died and a third was hospitalized after they all fell into a pool at a...
2 kids drown after falling into pool at home day care, police say
A former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Friday in Rockingham County for the...
Former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for possession of child pornography

Latest News

Page County head baseball coach Wayne Comer on May 29, 2023 after the Region 2B quarterfinal...
Former Major Leaguer, Shenandoah native Wayne Comer dies
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunny and warm through midweek
Breanna E. Brown, 27 years old of Charleston is facing two felony counts of kidnapping.
Mother facing kidnapping charges
Monthly stats for October 2023
October Weather Stats
According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast...
Breast Cancer Awareness: Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment