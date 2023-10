JMU’s Clemmer named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week

(WHSV) - James Madison volleyball player Jaydyn Clemmer has been named the Sun Belt Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.

The libero had 44 digs in pair of wins of Texas State last week. So far in 2023, Clemmer leads the Dukes with 218 digs.

The Dukes are 4-0 in conference play. They face conference rival Old Dominion this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.