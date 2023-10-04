Cream of the Crop
Liberty University responds to government report on campus safety

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University is responding to a government report that says the university failed to warn students about safety threats on campus.

The Washington Post broke that story Tuesday after obtaining an initial report on the school’s Clery Act compliance.

According to the Post, the inquiry by the Department of Education found the school did not warn its campus about gas leaks, bomb threats, people credibly accused of repeated acts of sexual violence - including a professor - and even destroyed evidence after an investigation began.

Liberty University says it received the report back in May and claims it contains errors and misstatements.

WDBJ7 has not obtained a copy of that report and that DOE investigation is not yet complete.

