Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Mother facing kidnapping charges

Breanna E. Brown, 27 years old of Charleston is facing two felony counts of kidnapping.
Breanna E. Brown, 27 years old of Charleston is facing two felony counts of kidnapping.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAND, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mother who was not awarded custody of her children is facing felony kidnapping charges on Tuesday after deputies say she took off with her children.

The incident began on Monday around 8 p.m. at a home in the 4800 block of Midland Drive in Rand.

The children, ages 5 and 7, were visiting their maternal grandparents, deputies say.

When the father of the children, who was legally awarded sole custody of the children in Kanawha County Family Court, returned to the home, he found the children’s biological mother, Breanna Brown, 27, of Charleston.

The father told deputies Brown had already placed one child inside her car and when she saw him arrive, the father said she grabbed the other child and quickly sped away.

Deputies report they spent a little over two hours tracking Brown. She was eventually located at a McDonald’s in Quincy.

Both children were located with Brown.

At that time, the children were returned to their father and Brown was arrested.

Brown is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail where she is waiting to be arraigned.

Brown is facing two felony counts of kidnapping.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Harrisonburg says that at 4:15 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody by the...
Suspect in custody after police operation in Harrisonburg
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Police lights
Two charged after robbery near Fishersville, Sheriff’s Office says
Police say two children died and a third was hospitalized after they all fell into a pool at a...
2 kids drown after falling into pool at home day care, police say
A former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Friday in Rockingham County for the...
Former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for possession of child pornography

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunny and warm through midweek
Monthly stats for October 2023
October Weather Stats
According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast...
Breast Cancer Awareness: Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
SRO’s shown successful in HCPS per biennial report
WHSV housing file
Housing market showing more inventory, but steady interest rates and rising prices