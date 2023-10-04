Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

ShenGo transit system thriving two years after its launch

By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday marked the two-year anniversary of the launch of the ShenGo transit system in Shenandoah County. Two years in the county’s first-ever public transit system has been a major success.

ShenGo has 400 total riders in its first month in service, now two years later its average monthly ridership is over 1,600 people. The bus system has filled a void in the county where the only transit options previously were taxis.

“A taxi just in Woodstock one way would cost $20 maybe to get to the grocery store then you have to pay $20 to get back. So I think the folks here in Shenandoah County were just waiting and it was a huge huge need and they’re definitely taking advantage of having a transit service,” said Karen Taylor, ShenGo project manager for the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission.

ShenGo’s two buses run up and down Shenandoah County with a Northern and Southern route. It costs just one dollar to ride and people in the county have seemed to love it.

“We have not done a whole lot to tweak it just because of the feedback we get. We do ridership surveys every few months and what we hear from the folks riding the transit service is that they are really happy with the way it is,” said Taylor. “With transit, if you even have one change it really does kind of upset the whole route system. People get so used to having the bus there at a certain time at each stop so we listen to our riders.”

Taylor said more stops could added down the road but that depends on what ShenGo riders want. She says there are plans to add benches and transit shelters at some of the most heavily used stops in the next few years. There are also plans for additions down the road.

“We would like to eventually get a transit route to Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown. We’d like to have a connection up there because there are two other transit systems that have stops there, Winchester Transit and the Corridor Connector in Warren County. So from Shenandoah County if you get to LRCC on our transit bus you could connect with one of those and maybe get to the city of Winchester,” said Taylor.

ShenGo is funded through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation which manages Virginia’s federal transit funds. ShenGo receives funding annually through a grant.

Taylor hopes that someday in the future ShenGo’s routes could be expanded and another bus could be added to reduce the wait time between stops.

You can learn more about ShenGo here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Harrisonburg says that at 4:15 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody by the...
Suspect in custody after police operation in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg City Public Schools says Thomas Harrison Middle School is back to Code Green after...
Thomas Harrison Middle School back to Code Green after report of weapon on campus, HCPS says
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Police lights
Two charged after robbery near Fishersville, Sheriff’s Office says
A former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Friday in Rockingham County for the...
Former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for possession of child pornography

Latest News

Front of Shenandoah Automotive
Looking out for deer when driving
American Flag thrown through window of Harrisonburg mattress store
Harrisonburg mattress store vandalized
Harrisonburg mattress store vandalized
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures cooling late week