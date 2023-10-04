Cream of the Crop
SRO’s shown successful in HCPS per biennial report

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City School Board got its biennial report on school resource officers at Tuesday’s meeting.

Shawn Printz, chief operating officer for HCPS said during the last school year, SROs had 16 interactions with students. He said this is out of a total population of more than 6,000 students.

“The student connections with our SROs ... it’s pretty special,” Printz said. “There’s a lot of fist bumps or ‘can I talk to you?’”

They added changes to include two student representatives to serve. One for the freshman and sophomores and one for junior and senior classes.

