Sunny and warm through midweek

WEDNESDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising through the 50s. Patchy fog for low spots and along the river. Even in between some ridges all before 10 a.m. Sunny for the day and warm with afternoon highs into the upper 70s for our mountains spots. Low to mid 80s for the rest of the area. A pleasant evening and clear with temperatures into the 70s. Staying clear overnight and cool with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A refreshing and cool start with temperatures in the 50s. Sunny to start the day. Warming up nicely into the afternoon. Highs into the upper 70s to low 80s. A few more clouds during the late afternoon. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s, mostly clear. A light breeze at times. Increasing clouds overnight and pleasant with lows into the mid to upper 50s. Breezy along the ridges especially for the Alleghenies which will hold temperatures up. Elsewhere breezy at times for the night.

Our next round of some showers comes between Friday and Saturday with a strong fall cold front. Right now, moisture does not look to be overly impressive but will continue to monitor. A big cool down is on the way behind the front. It will also be very windy for the weekend.

FRIDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures into the 60s and partly-mostly cloudy. More mild for the day with the clouds but still warm. Afternoon highs into the low to mid 70s. More clouds throughout the day and only an isolated late day shower with a cold front. There may even be some additional clearing later in the day or partial clearing.

Shower increases during the evening and into Friday night. Might be a few showers for Friday Night football. Right now, rain does not look to be widespread but still a few isolated showers. Mostly cloudy overnight with a few more showers and lows into the mid to upper 50s. Breezy at times overnight.

SATURDAY: Cloudy early with temperatures in the 50s. Still watching the potential early showers in the morning depending on timing of the cold front. This would likely not last too long and then we would dry into the afternoon. Wind increasing through the morning. Mostly cloudy during the day and much cooler. A very windy day, gusty winds at times. Highs slowly reaching the low to mid 60s, barely. Mountain areas staying in the 50s. Likely cooling quicker into the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly into the evening with temperatures into the 50s. Cold overnight with lows around 40 and into the low 40s.

While temperatures would be cold enough for frost this weekend, wind will prevent any frost. Even into early next week, while temperatures at night would be cool enough the wind will prevent any frost however we will continue to monitor. The average first frost for West Virginia is October 1st and the average first frost for the Valley is October 10th.

SUNDAY: A cold and windy start with temperatures in the 40s for the morning. Quite the chilly day and very windy with high temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. Mostly cloudy for the day. A cool and windy evening with temperatures in the 50s and chilly. Mostly cloudy overnight, still windy with lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Another cold start with temperatures 40s and mostly cloudy. Cool and still windy at times for the day. More sun breaking out into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Partly cloudy for the evening with some more clearing overnight. Likely still breezy which will prevent a frost. Cold and crisp with overnight lows into the upper 30s to low 40s.

