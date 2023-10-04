Thomas Harrison Middle School in Code Orange, HCPS says

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools says Thomas Harrison Middle School is in Code Orange, as of 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4.

According to the Harrisonburg City Public Schools website, Code Orange means everyone is behind locked doors, but instruction continues.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

