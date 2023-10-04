Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Thomas Harrison Middle School in Code Orange, HCPS says

According to the Harrisonburg City Public Schools website, Code Orange means everyone is behind...
According to the Harrisonburg City Public Schools website, Code Orange means everyone is behind locked doors, but instruction continues.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools says Thomas Harrison Middle School is in Code Orange, as of 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4.

According to the Harrisonburg City Public Schools website, Code Orange means everyone is behind locked doors, but instruction continues.

Don’t know what Code Orange means? Read this article that talks about Code Orange and some of the other safety protocols for Harrisonburg City Schools.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Harrisonburg says that at 4:15 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody by the...
Suspect in custody after police operation in Harrisonburg
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Police lights
Two charged after robbery near Fishersville, Sheriff’s Office says
Police say two children died and a third was hospitalized after they all fell into a pool at a...
2 kids drown after falling into pool at home day care, police say
A former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Friday in Rockingham County for the...
Former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for possession of child pornography

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunny and warm through midweek
Page County head baseball coach Wayne Comer on May 29, 2023 after the Region 2B quarterfinal...
Former Major Leaguer, Shenandoah native Wayne Comer dies
Breanna E. Brown, 27 years old of Charleston is facing two felony counts of kidnapping.
Mother facing kidnapping charges
Monthly stats for October 2023
October Weather Stats