Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Town of Luray asking for input on consideration of golf cart use on some streets

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Luray is currently asking residents via an online survey, for their thoughts on the consideration of an ordinance allowing the usage of golf carts on some town streets.

Town Manager, Steve Burke, said several residents brought up the idea to the town council after similar ordinances were adopted in recent years by nearby towns including Elkton, Bridgewater, and Grottoes. A motion to approve a similar ordinance was denied in a 4-3 vote by Broadway town council in August.

The survey asks residents if they would support, generally support or do not support the consideration. If not in support residents are given the option to select from a list of concerns including public safety, increased traffic, and parking, and ask questions or provide additional concerns through a prompt.

The potential ordinance would limit the usage of golf carts to streets with speed limits of less than 25 miles per hour and require annual inspections from the police department to ensure that the carts have seat belts, limited speed capability, headlights, tail lights, turn signals, and a horn. Operators would also be required to have a valid driver’s license and insurance.

“The intent of consideration would be for private residents to use golf carts on the town streets. The town is not looking into establishing our own operation of renting,” Burke said.

Residents will also have the option to give input at the next town council meeting on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. Burke said the survey will close ahead of that meeting.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Harrisonburg says that at 4:15 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody by the...
Suspect in custody after police operation in Harrisonburg
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Police lights
Two charged after robbery near Fishersville, Sheriff’s Office says
Police say two children died and a third was hospitalized after they all fell into a pool at a...
2 kids drown after falling into pool at home day care, police say
A former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Friday in Rockingham County for the...
Former Page County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for possession of child pornography

Latest News

According to the Harrisonburg City Public Schools website, Code Orange means everyone is behind...
Thomas Harrison Middle School in Code Orange, HCPS says
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunny and warm through midweek
Page County head baseball coach Wayne Comer on May 29, 2023 after the Region 2B quarterfinal...
Former Major Leaguer, Shenandoah native Wayne Comer dies
Breanna E. Brown, 27 years old of Charleston is facing two felony counts of kidnapping.
Mother facing kidnapping charges