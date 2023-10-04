Town of Luray asking for input on consideration of golf cart use on some streets

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Luray is currently asking residents via an online survey, for their thoughts on the consideration of an ordinance allowing the usage of golf carts on some town streets.

Town Manager, Steve Burke, said several residents brought up the idea to the town council after similar ordinances were adopted in recent years by nearby towns including Elkton, Bridgewater, and Grottoes. A motion to approve a similar ordinance was denied in a 4-3 vote by Broadway town council in August.

The survey asks residents if they would support, generally support or do not support the consideration. If not in support residents are given the option to select from a list of concerns including public safety, increased traffic, and parking, and ask questions or provide additional concerns through a prompt.

The potential ordinance would limit the usage of golf carts to streets with speed limits of less than 25 miles per hour and require annual inspections from the police department to ensure that the carts have seat belts, limited speed capability, headlights, tail lights, turn signals, and a horn. Operators would also be required to have a valid driver’s license and insurance.

“The intent of consideration would be for private residents to use golf carts on the town streets. The town is not looking into establishing our own operation of renting,” Burke said.

Residents will also have the option to give input at the next town council meeting on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. Burke said the survey will close ahead of that meeting.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.