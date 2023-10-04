Update on Sunset Park in Waynesboro

Cream of the Crop
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Sunset Park is a new park being constructed in Waynesboro.

Dwayne Jones, Director of Parks and Recreation, said they are about 75% complete with the park and are hoping to have a soft opening by the end of the year.

Jones said there is a lot of torn up ground that needs to be seeded and strawed before the park can open.

“Its a little tender to just turn it loose to hoards of people right off the bat, so we are just going to give it some time to get grass growing in a couple of places,” said Jones.

“We are just about on par with scheduling. We have had some supply issues with some of the things concerning infrastructure, but other than that we have been having good weather, the crews that are here have been working efficiently, and we have been moving the project along,” said Jones.

Jones said after phase one is complete, they will start on phase two.

”Behind Sunset Park off in the wooded areas we have plans for mountain biking and hiking trails. Fundraising for that has already begun with the Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition, they are raising funds on our behalf,” said Jones.

Jones said the project is coming together nicely and it is only going to get better as time goes along.

