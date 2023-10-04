VA Attorney General asks NCAA to reconsider JMU bowl eligibility

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Attorney General Jason Miyares has written a letter to NCAA President Charlie Baker and the Division I Board of Directors, asking them to allow James Madison University to have their FCS to FBS transition shortened.

JMU is currently ineligible to compete for a bowl game or a Sun Belt Conference Championship, and Miyares says he feels JMU has met all necessary requirements to be fully eligible to compete in FBS games and post season bowls and championships.

JMU Football has went 13-3 in its past two seasons, and was voted the preseason favorite to win the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference by coaches in the Conference.

You can read the full letter below.

