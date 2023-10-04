Writers Strike still impacting creators

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cassia Sherrill went to Los Angeles after completing film school at Regent University for the chance to become a screenwriter. She has taken opportunities to work for Netflix in the last three years.

Sherrill says the entertainment industry is the breadwinner of the Los Angeles economy. When the strike started, other struggling businesses started to struggle even more.

While writers and actors were fighting for higher pay and better benefits, Sherrill recalled how some projects that existed before the strike were able to still proceed during the strike.

“One was able to continue because it was a very low-budget project. We did shoot that over the course of the strike; as long as you follow the guidelines, you were fine and then there was one that did pause,” Sherrill said.

Sherrill shared that new projects are getting prepared to surface but the actors’ strike still has productions at a halt. Negotiators are meeting this week in hopes of moving things forward.

Current agreements are tentative but multiple gains were won for writers.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.