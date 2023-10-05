Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding man considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a Staunton man who the Sheriff’s Office says is armed and dangerous.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), Dustin Nathaniel Lindsay is described as a 30-year-old white man, and is reportedly wanted on the following charges:

18.2-47-Felony abduction by force

46.2-817-Felony law enforcement command driving over 20 mph endanger

16.1-253.2-Felony Protective order violation entering home of protected party

16.1-253.2-Felony Protective order violation armed w/weapon

16.1-253.2-Felony Protective order violation commit A&B w/injury

18.2-91-Felony B&E Dwelling A&B intent while armed

18.2-57.2-Misdemeanor assault on family member

18.2-60.4-Misdemeanor protective order violation 2nd offense w/in 5 yrs.

The ACSO says Lindsay should be considered armed and dangerous, and was last known driving a silver 2018 Hyundai Elantra, 4-door, with VA tag 71608HP. If you know Lindsay’s whereabouts or encounter him, the ACSO says not to approach, and call 911 immediately.

The ACSO also says they have been involved in several pursuits with Lindsay over the past several days.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.