Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding man considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’

The ACSO is asking for help finding a Staunton man who has been involved in several pursuits,...
The ACSO is asking for help finding a Staunton man who has been involved in several pursuits, according to the ACSO.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a Staunton man who the Sheriff’s Office says is armed and dangerous.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), Dustin Nathaniel Lindsay is described as a 30-year-old white man, and is reportedly wanted on the following charges:

  • 18.2-47-Felony abduction by force
  • 46.2-817-Felony law enforcement command driving over 20 mph endanger
  • 16.1-253.2-Felony Protective order violation entering home of protected party
  • 16.1-253.2-Felony Protective order violation armed w/weapon
  • 16.1-253.2-Felony Protective order violation commit A&B w/injury
  • 18.2-91-Felony B&E Dwelling A&B intent while armed
  • 18.2-57.2-Misdemeanor assault on family member
  • 18.2-60.4-Misdemeanor protective order violation 2nd offense w/in 5 yrs.

The ACSO says Lindsay should be considered armed and dangerous, and was last known driving a silver 2018 Hyundai Elantra, 4-door, with VA tag 71608HP. If you know Lindsay’s whereabouts or encounter him, the ACSO says not to approach, and call 911 immediately.

The ACSO also says they have been involved in several pursuits with Lindsay over the past several days.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg City Public Schools says Thomas Harrison Middle School is back to Code Green after...
Thomas Harrison Middle School back to Code Green after report of weapon on campus, HCPS says
HPD details arrests for North Liberty Street operation, alleged Sept. armed robbery.
HPD makes arrests relating to North Liberty Street operation, alleged September armed robbery
The City of Harrisonburg says that at 4:15 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody by the...
Suspect in custody after police operation in Harrisonburg
Page County head baseball coach Wayne Comer on May 29, 2023 after the Region 2B quarterfinal...
Former Major Leaguer, Shenandoah native Wayne Comer dies
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
More details released in case involving children found locked inside part of barn

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures cooling late week
Photo of James Robert Allen (CPD)
Police seek suspect in attempted abduction of UVA student
Wayne Comer was the head baseball coach at Page County and also spent time in the Major Leagues
Former Major Leaguer, Shenandoah native Wayne Comer dies
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares wrote a letter to the NCAA asking them to appeal its...
Virginia’s Attorney General asks NCAA to reconsider JMU bowl eligibility