Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Bystanders call 911 on fiery Halloween display

Firefighters quickly realized the house was not on fire – rather, the homeowners used unique tricks to make the home appear ablaze. (Source: Fireplace 10 hours/YouTube, @kieranknightley/TikTok, Glens Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 2230, Chris Heerlein, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"/Hughes Entertainment, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (Gray News) – One family’s Halloween decorations at a home in New York were so intense that passersby called 911.

The Glens Falls Fire Department was called to the home for a report of a fire on Saturday.

However, firefighters quickly realized the house was not on fire – rather, the homeowners used unique tricks to make the home appear ablaze.

“To our surprise, this was an amazing Halloween decoration,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Fire crews said that the effect was created using LED lights, a box fan, and a silver sheet. There is also a fog machine that “makes it even more realistic,” firefighters said.

The display at the home on Sanford Street will be played on Friday and Saturday nights for public viewing through the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg City Public Schools says Thomas Harrison Middle School is back to Code Green after...
Thomas Harrison Middle School back to Code Green after report of weapon on campus, HCPS says
HPD details arrests for North Liberty Street operation, alleged Sept. armed robbery.
HPD makes arrests relating to North Liberty Street operation, alleged September armed robbery
The City of Harrisonburg says that at 4:15 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody by the...
Suspect in custody after police operation in Harrisonburg
Page County head baseball coach Wayne Comer on May 29, 2023 after the Region 2B quarterfinal...
Former Major Leaguer, Shenandoah native Wayne Comer dies
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
More details released in case involving children found locked inside part of barn

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources say
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer will plead guilty to a federal felony, prosecutors say
FILE - An ARC Automotive, Inc. manufacturing facility is seen Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in...
US government seems ready to order a recall of millions of air bag inflators for safety concerns
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next eclipse after Oct. 14