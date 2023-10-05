DWR seeing increase of Hemorrhagic disease in whitetail deer in Augusta, Rockingham counties

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Staff with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources say they are seeing an outbreak of Hemorrhagic disease (HD), an infection that typically targets white-tailed deer.

Justin Folks, the deer project manager for DWR said HD is typically seen from August to October, and naturally occurs in the Commonwealth and southeastern region of the U.S.

Although it is common, Folks said it is much less so in whitetail populations in areas like Augusta and Rockingham counties.

“Sometimes when we have these outbreaks west of the Blue Ridge it can be a lot more severe than it can be in the east,” Folks said.

The disease is transmitted through insects called biting midges, and causes high fever, lethargic behavior or even death within 1 to 3 days of highly virulent strains.

“What a lot of people will find are several dead deer in a fairly small area in a fairly short period of time oftentimes near bodies of water because they’re trying to find cool places to get that fever down,” Folks said.

Folks said a number of reports have recently come in from residents in Mount Crawford, Bridgewater, and Weyers Cave. Folks added that one deer found dead in New Hope had a sample taken by DWR staff to be tested for HD.

Along with the reports, some residents have voiced concern for the health of their livestock if an animal happens to become ill.

“Some cattle if they have other conditions going on it might make them more susceptible to disease but typically in healthy livestock hemorrhagic disease doesn’t cause the types of symptoms and severity of disease that we see in whitetail,” Folks said.

According to Folks, there is no major concern for the local whitetail population ahead of hunting season, as the onset of freezing temperatures typically stops the midges and brings an end to the outbreaks.

If you come across an animal who seems to be depressed, feverish, have a swollen head, neck, tongue, or eyelids, or have difficulty breathing, or is dead with no signs of trauma or wounds, you are encouraged to call the wildlife conflict helpline at 1-855-571-9003.

More information on Hemorrhagic disease can be found through the DWR website.

