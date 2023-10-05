Cream of the Crop
HealthNet responds to ‘workplace accident’ involving semi-truck rollover

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - HealthNet was one of the responding agencies to what officials called a “workplace accident” Thursday afternoon in Pendleton County.

Emergency crews responded to the semi-truck rollover crash on Route 33, or Allegheny Dr., in Pendleton County, according to the Pendleton County 911 Center.

911 officials said the semi-truck was the only vehicle involved in what they said was a “workplace accident.”

Officials also said the driver of the semi-truck was flown via HealthNet to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time, according to officials.

Further information has not been released.

