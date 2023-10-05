How a Staunton business handles store theft

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Target is closing nine stores across nine states due to theft and organizes retail crime, making the environment unsafe, according to CNN.

Anna Schoenduby, owner of Latitudes Fair Trade Store in Staunton, said they’ve experienced theft in their store before.

“Every sale, every product makes a difference in small business, the store, me personally, we pay for everything piece of inventory we have here and for me it impacts the bottom line,” said Schoenduby.

There are cameras in the store, and Schoenduby said if they notice something is missing, they go and check the footage.

She said while all of their situations have been not too confrontational, it can be scary for employees.

”It takes a lot of time to find the people who are stealing and costs money to, so yea it is just overall not a fun experience,” said Schoenduby.

The store has been in business for 8 years, Schoenduby said while you get used to it more over time, it never gets easier.

“Once you deal with it a couple of times you get used to it a little more. You know how to move forward and find people who are stealing and you keep an extra eye on things,” said Schoenduby.

Schoenduby said when she hires new employees, she talks over how to deal with possible store thefts with them.

“I don’t ever want my employees to be put in a situation where they feel really uncomfortable. If they are every in a situation where they are not sure what is going on or feel uncomfortable, they can come to me or one of the managers and we deal with the situation,” said Schoenduby.

She said theft is a terrible thing they have to deal with, and it has impacts on small businesses.

