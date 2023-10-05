Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

How a Staunton business handles store theft

Front of Latitudes Fair Trade Store in Staunton
Front of Latitudes Fair Trade Store in Staunton(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Target is closing nine stores across nine states due to theft and organizes retail crime, making the environment unsafe, according to CNN.

Anna Schoenduby, owner of Latitudes Fair Trade Store in Staunton, said they’ve experienced theft in their store before.

“Every sale, every product makes a difference in small business, the store, me personally, we pay for everything piece of inventory we have here and for me it impacts the bottom line,” said Schoenduby.

There are cameras in the store, and Schoenduby said if they notice something is missing, they go and check the footage.

She said while all of their situations have been not too confrontational, it can be scary for employees.

”It takes a lot of time to find the people who are stealing and costs money to, so yea it is just overall not a fun experience,” said Schoenduby.

The store has been in business for 8 years, Schoenduby said while you get used to it more over time, it never gets easier.

“Once you deal with it a couple of times you get used to it a little more. You know how to move forward and find people who are stealing and you keep an extra eye on things,” said Schoenduby.

Schoenduby said when she hires new employees, she talks over how to deal with possible store thefts with them.

“I don’t ever want my employees to be put in a situation where they feel really uncomfortable. If they are every in a situation where they are not sure what is going on or feel uncomfortable, they can come to me or one of the managers and we deal with the situation,” said Schoenduby.

She said theft is a terrible thing they have to deal with, and it has impacts on small businesses.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg City Public Schools says Thomas Harrison Middle School is back to Code Green after...
Thomas Harrison Middle School back to Code Green after report of weapon on campus, HCPS says
HPD details arrests for North Liberty Street operation, alleged Sept. armed robbery.
HPD makes arrests relating to North Liberty Street operation, alleged September armed robbery
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced that Dustin Nathaniel Lindsay was taken into...
Dustin Lindsay taken into custody, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says
The City of Harrisonburg says that at 4:15 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody by the...
Suspect in custody after police operation in Harrisonburg
Page County head baseball coach Wayne Comer on May 29, 2023 after the Region 2B quarterfinal...
Former Major Leaguer, Shenandoah native Wayne Comer dies

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Friday cold front, windy and cold weekend ahead
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals continuing to search for fugitive in ‘planned’ shooting
Work zone on East Market Street
Tickets for speeding on E Market Street still being sent out
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
HealthNet responds to ‘workplace accident’ involving semi-truck rollover