Police seek suspect in attempted abduction of UVA student

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A search is underway for a man after police say he attempted to abduct a UVA student Wednesday night.

The Charlottesville Police Department announced early Thursday, October 5, that the victim managed to escape after she was dragged into a vehicle. The vehicle crashed on Cabell Avenue after 9:30 p.m., hitting multiple trees and other automobiles.

The woman, who officers found in the area of the crash scene, was treated for injuries at UVA Medical Center.

CPD identified the suspect as 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk County. Police do not believe Allen knew the woman. He is wanted on charges of strangulation and abduction, and is believed to be on foot in the area.

Police urged anyone who spots Allen to call 911 and to not approach him.

James Robert Allen. (WVIR)

