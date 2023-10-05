SHD continuing growth with funds from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) continues growing.

With more than one million dollars awarded from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, plans are already underway.

SHD plans for the funding to be used for a land purchase along Airport Road and the second phase of its environmental assessment at Aviation Technology Park to be completed.

“Both of those projects together are going to enable further development in the Aviation Technology Park,” Heather Ream, marketing and communications director for SHD said.

SHD is one of three regional airports in the Commonwealth to receive funding from this law.

U.S. Senators for Virginia, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine were supporters of this Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

For SHD, work has already begun on projects using this funding as they work to further growth at its aviation technology park.

”After both of these projects are completed, the public will see a new road access to Aviation Technology Park directly off of Airport Road, right now we have a temporary road leading into that site so we’re really looking forward to in the spring having a permanent access road into this area,” Ream said.

These projects will add to the recent hangar openings at Aviation Technology Park.

Ream said they anticipate the environmental assessment being done in time for spring developments.

