Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Spice up the next gaming session with this Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey

A whiskey maker has released the first in a new line of D&D-inspired whiskeys.
A whiskey maker has released the first in a new line of D&D-inspired whiskeys.(Quest End's Whiskey)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a special new treat available for Dungeons & Dragons fans and whiskey drinkers.

A new whiskey called Quest’s End: Paladin is out.

It’s the first Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey to be released by the company Find Familiar Spirits.

Pre-sales started on Wednesday, and public sales start Friday.

The 100-proof whiskey costs $149 and will ship in November.

The company is going to roll out additional D&D-inspired bottles next year called Rogue, Warlock, and Dragon.

Each has its own flavor profile and artwork and a chapter in an original fantasy saga written by writer and game narrative director Kate Welch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg City Public Schools says Thomas Harrison Middle School is back to Code Green after...
Thomas Harrison Middle School back to Code Green after report of weapon on campus, HCPS says
HPD details arrests for North Liberty Street operation, alleged Sept. armed robbery.
HPD makes arrests relating to North Liberty Street operation, alleged September armed robbery
The City of Harrisonburg says that at 4:15 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody by the...
Suspect in custody after police operation in Harrisonburg
Page County head baseball coach Wayne Comer on May 29, 2023 after the Region 2B quarterfinal...
Former Major Leaguer, Shenandoah native Wayne Comer dies
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
More details released in case involving children found locked inside part of barn

Latest News

Spc. Brian Snowden and Spc. Jeremy Evans were killed Monday outside of Salcha.
2 soldiers who died in crash on way to training area identified
President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he couldn’t divert funds for miles of a US-Mexico border wall, but doesn’t think it works
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time