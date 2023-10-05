Temperatures cooling late week

THURSDAY: A warm afternoon with a range in temperatures due to increasing clouds. A little warmer north of Rt. 33 with highs into the upper 70s to low 80s. Mid 70s south of Rt. 33. with more clouds during the late afternoon. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s, partly cloudy. A light breeze at times. Increasing clouds overnight and pleasant with lows into the mid to upper 50s. Breezy along the ridges especially for the Alleghenies, which will hold temperatures up. Elsewhere breezy at times for the night.

Our next round of some showers comes between Friday and Saturday with a strong fall cold front. Right now, moisture does not look to be overly impressive but a few showers are expected. A big cool down is on the way behind the front. It will also be very windy for the weekend.

FRIDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures into the 60s and partly-mostly cloudy. More mild for the day with some clouds but still warm. Afternoon highs into the low to mid 70s. More clouds throughout the day and only an isolated shower with a cold front. There may even be some additional clearing later in the day or partial clearing. Watching the late afternoon into evening for a broken line of gusty showers developing. Although not widespread, they will bring quick downpours and gusty winds over 20 mph.

Isolated to spotty showers during the evening and into Friday night. Might be a few showers for Friday Night football with a few higher wind gusts and quick downpours. Rain does not look to be widespread but still a few isolated showers. Mostly cloudy overnight with a few more showers and lows into the mid 50s. Breezy at times overnight.

SATURDAY: Cloudy early with temperatures in the 50s. Still watching for a few early isolated showers in the morning depending on timing of the cold front but will by drying out fast before noon. Wind increasing through the morning. Cloudy during the day and much cooler. A very windy day, gusty winds at times. Highs slowly reaching the low 60s, barely. Some locations stuck into the upper 50s. Mountain areas staying in the low to mid 50s. Likely cooling quicker into the late afternoon. Staying cloudy, windy and chilly into the evening with temperatures into the 50s. Watching overnight patchy drizzle or sprinkles, mostly into West Virginia but light. Cold overnight with lows into the low to mid 40s.

While temperatures would be cold enough for frost this weekend, wind will prevent any frost. Even into early next week, while temperatures at night would be cool enough the wind will prevent any frost however we will continue to monitor. The average first frost for West Virginia is October 1st and the average first frost for the Valley is October 10th.

SUNDAY: A cold and windy start with temperatures in the 40s for the morning. Likely some fog and drizzle during the morning with low clouds. Quite the chilly day and very windy with high temperatures only into the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy for the day. A cool and windy evening with temperatures in the 50s and chilly. Mostly cloudy overnight, still windy with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: Another cold start with temperatures 40s and partly sunny. Cool and still windy at times for the day. More sun breaking out into the afternoon but still limited by late day. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Partly cloudy for the evening with some more clearing overnight. Likely still breezy, which will prevent a frost. Cold and crisp with overnight lows into the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s but more sunshine for the day. Partly cloudy and staying cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s and breezy at times. A cold night with lows in the low to mid 40s. Low spots likely dipping into the upper 30s.

