Tickets for speeding on E Market Street still being sent out

Work zone on East Market Street
Work zone on East Market Street(WHSV)
By Ty Powell
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Citations are being mailed out around Harrisonburg to those caught speeding through the work zone on East Market Street.

Officials said the safety cameras are meant to protect workers and are only operative during active work zones.

Those times could vary throughout the span of this construction.

Lieutenant Chris Monahan with the Harrisonburg Police Department said since the cameras have been up, fewer people have been caught speeding.

“If we look at the numbers from the violations in the work zone, we took the thirty-day snapshot prior to the live citations versus the first thirty days of live citations. That number has decreased by more than half. So that shows that the cameras in place are working.” Lt. Monahan said.

Lt. Monahan said social media posts and signs in the area also contribute to the decrease.

The city of Harrisonburg issues the fines, but the envelope will show a Philadelphia return address.

Instructions on how to pay or contest the citations are at the bottom of the letter.

