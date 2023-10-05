Cream of the Crop
Toyota Press Pass: Business as usual during bye week

James Madison is using the bye week to rest but also prepare for future opponents
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Before the start of the season, you never know if the bye week comes actually at a good time or an inconvenient time.

For James Madison, the bye comes at a very good time.

While the Dukes are 5-0, the bye gives the team an opportunity to get healthy. Linebacker Jailin Walker has missed the last three games because of injury. Head coach Curt Cignetti didn’t offer a timetable on Walker’s expected return during his media availability on Tuesday afternoon.

Linebacker Taurus Jones is another linebacker that’s missed time. However, he did suit up against South Alabama.

“The most important thing is freshening the guys up,” said Cignetti. “These guys get beat up and you got to keep them healthy.”

Another point of emphasis during the bye is self-evaluation. James Madison says they’re looking at how they can improve as a team.

“You’re reviewing your tendencies,” said Cignetti. “Field position tendencies, formational, defensive alignment tendencies, special teams, punt, things like that.”

The Dukes are also using the bye to get a head start on preparation for future opponents. JMU hosts Georgia Southern in its first game after the bye followed by a road game at Marshall just five days later.

“We’re working. It’s an off week because we don’t play a game for the players and the practice schedule will be a little different,” said Cignetti. “For the coaches, it’s really not an off week. We’re preparing.”

Georgia Southern is also on their bye week. The Eagles, sitting at 4-1, only loss came at Wisconsin. Cignetti says Davis Brin is very accurate with the football and the Eagles feature a solid group of skill position players.

“They’re a good football team. Everyone knows about their offense. Explosive. Great wide open design,” said Cignetti. “Defense is significantly improved. They’re a good football team.”

